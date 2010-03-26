Four For Friday for Entrepreneurs - Health Care Edition

business-questions.jpgQ1 - Confusion: Earlier this week, President Barack Obama signed into law the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as HR 3590 or the healthcare reform bill. To say people are confused is an understatement. When it comes to healthcare and your business, how well do you feel you understand the issues? 

Q2 - The Impact: Based on what you know or have heard about the new health care rules, how do you think the changes will affect your business either now or in the future? 

Q3 - Lobbying: According to the Center for Public Integrity, more than $1.1 billion dollars was spent in 2009 lobbying members of Congress on health reform-related issues. How did you or your business participate in the lobbying efforts related to the passage or defeat of the healthcare reform bill? 

Q4 - Your Turn: If you could ask an expert three questions about health care reform and how it relates to your company or entrepreneurial efforts, what would you ask?

