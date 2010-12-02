ReSearch.ly Provides Real-Time Feedback on Your Products and Brand
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Every company wants to be the fly on the wall when consumers are talking about the pros and cons of their product or service, and now PeopleBrowsr, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based social search engine and social media analytics company, has come up with an online tool that does just that.
ReSearch.ly, released this week, is a new search tool developed for brand managers, marketers and social media wonks to enable companies to hunt down conversations on Twitter that refer to their particular company or its branded products.
With ReSearch.ly, your company can search a name, company, competitor or a product and immediately discover what people are saying about that subject, exactly who's saying it, and then break it down by sex, location or even how the site users carrying on the conversation are related.
It determines what people are tweeting about a brand or company, and then turns those comments charts and maps that show trends and sentiments. Once a keyword search has begun, you can filter the stream of notes or tweets and sort them by gender, location and positive or negative sentiment. The application even includes an overview of the number of tweets discovered in a seven-day or one month period, as well as line graphs and pie charts depicting users' sentiments.
Jodee Rich, the CEO of PeopleBrowsr, says ReSearch.ly indexes everything that is said on Twitter and can search communities of interest in real time, providing information that marketers need. Any keyword search is translated into an analytics platform, which provides marketers a means of instantaneously identifying influencers for their market and brand.
And, similar to Kevin Bacon and the six degrees of separation, ReSearch.ly presents evidence of how Twitter users are connected in a conversation about a brand which is critical for brands that rely on the trust of their network when making connections.
ReSearch.ly costs users $99 per month for unlimited use and there is currently a seven-day trial period.