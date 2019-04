Willemstad, Curacao

April 17, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The middle of the "ABC" islands and the seat of government for the Netherlands, Antilles is also a center of commerce in the southern Caribbean. Curacao's World Trade Center boasts 24,000 square feet of exhibition space with 10 additional meeting rooms. The daytime high temperature on the island ranges from 82 to 90 degrees year-round.