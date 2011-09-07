Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, a Traditional Taste of California Living at its Finest

September 7, 2011 2 min read

Brought to you by Touring & Tasting



Located in the heart of Santa Barbara Wine Country on a 10,000-acre working cattle ranch, the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort gives wine tourers enough outdoor activities to warrant a real vacation. Established as a cattle ranch more than 150 years ago, Alisal started welcoming summer guests in 1946.

The Alisal offers early California living at its finest. The tidy yet spacious grounds contain 73 guest units decorated in classic California ranch design with studio or one-bedroom suite floor plans. Each cozy room provides complimentary firewood to burn in the working fireplace, a refrigerator, and many creature comforts. To maintain a quiet atmosphere and remind guests that they are in a world apart, there are no in-room televisions or telephones.

Hearty breakfasts and dinners, included in the room rate, are served in the Alisal's convivial dining room. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Pascal Godé, a distinguished culinary style has emerged at The Alisal. On the dinner menu, which changes daily, at least ten entrees are offered.

Guided horseback riding at all skill levels is offered on trails winding through the scenic ranch. The par-72 Ranch Golf Course, designed by Billy Bell Jr., stretches for 6,500 yards and has tight fairways. The River Course measures 6,830 yards and promises beautiful views of the Santa Ynez Mountains. For those who prefer tennis, six courts are available for games, lessons, and practice sessions. It's just a short wagon ride from all this to the ranch's secluded lake teeming with bass and bluegill.

The Alisal Fitness Center and Spa offers spa treatments, men's and women's locker rooms with steam saunas, a spacious lobby with a roaring fireplace for lounging, and a cardio room with stateof- the-art equipment.

The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort gives guests so many ways to explore and unwind. It's a great way for families to fully appreciate Santa Barbara Wine Country--and each other.

Contact:

Reservations: 800.4.ALISAL

805.688.6411

reservations@alisal.com

alisal.com

alisalwineclub.com

1054 Alisal Rd

Solvang, CA 93463

$495 and up

Special Notes:

New Alisal Wine Club, weddings and receptions, winemaker dinners, meetings,

corporate events, culinary events

