WillaKenzie Estate's Recipe for Success: Terroir Plus Ingenuity

June 15, 2012 3 min read

The founder of WillaKenzie Estate knows that wine is all about terroir. Bernard Lacroute was born in a small village in Burgundy, and, after a successful career in high tech, he decided to return to his roots and start a winery in Oregon. According to Bernard, this is the best place (after Burgundy) to grow Pinot Noir grapes.

WillaKenzie Estate was named after the sedimentary soil on which most of the estate vineyards are planted. The second site, Jory Hills Vineyard, is also named after the soil, which is volcanic and imparts different characteristics to the wine.

The goal at WillaKenzie is to make a Burgundian style of Pinot Noir that reflects the place where the vineyards are planted and the wine is made. “A great Pinot Noir displays great color and aromas, fills the mouth with silky tannins, with a backbone of acidity to carry it over the years,” Bernard explains. “This is what we strive to make year after year.”

He goes on to explain: “The soil is the soul of the wine. Through the nutrients, which are absorbed by the vines, the soil expresses itself with the subtle characteristics of the wines.

“The clones [the selection of the planted material] are the body of the wine. They provide the color, the structure, the tannins and the mouthfeel of the wine. And the people -- the vineyard workers and then winemaker -- are the conductors of the orchestra. They get the best out of the terroir without coercing it.”

WillaKenzie has earned LIVE (Low-Input Viticulture and Enology), Salmon Safe, and OCSW (Oregon Certified Sustainable Wine) certifications. Bernard also strongly believes that innovation has its place alongside the time-proven traditional methods. He designed Big Foot, a mechanical punch-down robot, in 1995 and a wind tunnel in 2007 to cool and dry grapes.

By remaining true to its soil, clones and ingenuity, WillaKenzie Estate delivers wines of exceptional character year after year.

What to Buy:

’09 Pinot Noir Pierre Léon -- Dried cherries, sandalwood, black raspberries, cassis $42

’09 Pinot Noir Emery -- Dark fruit, black cherry, black currants $48

’09 Pinot Noir Kiana -- Red fruit, tart cherries, rose petal $48

Contact:

888.953.9463; 503.662.3280

tastepinot@willakenzie.com

willakenzie.com

Tasting:

Tasting Room Open Daily 11–4

19143 NE Laughlin Rd

Yamhill, OR 97148

Special Notes:

Certified sustainable, scenic view, private tastings and tours by appointment, culinary events, winemaker on site