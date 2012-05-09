J. Lohr Educates and Pleases Wine Lovers

May 9, 2012 4 min read

Jerry Lohr, founder of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, came to Monterey County in the 1960s to look for the perfect site for his first vineyards. Now crafting wines from over 3,700 acres of estate vineyards divided between Monterey County, Paso Robles and Napa Valley, J. Lohr has created an acclaimed portfolio of wines recognized for their vibrant fruit character. J. Lohr has also established wine centers in both San Jose and Paso Robles -- two ideal destinations for lovers of great California wine.

Founded in 1975, the J. Lohr San Jose Wine Center is adjacent to the San Jose winery, where white wines are produced and all J. Lohr wines are bottled. Located near the heart of downtown San Jose in the charming, historic Rose Garden neighborhood, the wine center includes an airy tasting room that is both intimate and elegant. A destination for visitors and locals alike, J. Lohr’s winery in San Jose is the only major urban winery in the greater Bay Area. The J. Lohr San Jose Wine Center is also home to the J. Lohr Vineyard room, a private event space with a viewing window into the winery that is used for special gatherings, meetings, private tastings and wine-paired dinners, as well as fun and informative wine education symposiums and food pairing seminars. For J. Lohr Wine Club members, the center also offers a year-round calendar of club-exclusive events, including new release nights.

Down the coast a few hundred miles, J. Lohr’s Paso Robles winery was built in 1988 and is dedicated to the production of red wines. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center was built alongside the winery in 2001. It houses a second tasting room and elegant event facilities, with a wraparound veranda looking out onto J. Lohr’s stunning home ranch vineyards. Conveniently located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the wine center is an important part of the thriving Paso Robles winemaking community and hosts meetings, seminars and conferences that engage the community at large. In keeping with J. Lohr’s commitment to the environment, the Paso Robles facility is also home to a state-of-the-art, three-acre solar tracking system -- the largest of any America -- that provides up to 85 percent of the annual power used at the J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center, and the winery facilities.

At the heart of the J. Lohr experience are the winery’s rich and flavorful wines, available in complimentary tastings offered daily in both wine centers. Reflecting the diversity of its estate vineyards, J. Lohr offers four tiers of award-winning wines: the J. Lohr Cuvée Series, wines inspired by the classic Bordeaux blends but crafted to embody the power and complexity of great Paso Robles winegrowing; the J. Lohr Vineyard Series, limited-production wines highlighting the terroir of the most esteemed vineyard parcels; J. Lohr Estates, appealing, high-quality wines crafted using estate fruit; and, recently released as a token of thanks to J. Lohr’s many devoted club members, J. Lohr "Gesture," a series of Rhône-inspired wines and select varietals available exclusively in the wine centers and online. In addition to its signature brands, J. Lohr also produces vibrant Central Coast wines under the Cypress Vineyards label.

For those interested, J. Lohr offers two wine clubs: the J. Lohr Wine Club and the Vineyards Select Wine Club. There is no fee to join either wine club, and in addition to substantial discounts on wines, membership includes invitations to special events at the J. Lohr Wine Centers.

WHAT TO BUY

'10 Carol’s Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc -- Lime zest, passion fruit $35

'10 Fog’s Reach Pinot Noir Blue -- Sage, strawberry compote, smoke $35

'10 October Night Chardonnay -- Pear, honeysuckle, toasty vanilla $25

'09 Gesture Zinfandel -- Black plum, raspberry, tobacco notes $29

'09 Estates Los Osos Merlot -- Black cherry, cedar, dark chocolate $15

CONTACT

jlohr.com

TASTING

Paso Robles

805.239.8900

prwinecenter@jlohr.com

Wine Center Open Daily 10–5

6169 Airport Rd

Paso Robles, CA 93446

San Jose

408.918.2160

sjwinecenter@jlohr.com

Wine Center Open Daily 10–5

1000 Lenzen Ave

San Jose, CA 95126

SPECIAL NOTES

Proceeds from sales of Carol’s Vineyard wines go to help fund mammograms for women in need.