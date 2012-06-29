Technology

Have an App? Google Has Analytics for That

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

Have an App Google Has Analytics for That

From shopping to social media, businesses are creating mobile apps for just about anything you can imagine. Search giant Google is betting that companies will want to track performance statistics for their apps just as they already do for their websites, with tools like Google Analytics.

Today, Google is announcing Mobile App Analytics, a new set of free reports that can help marketers and app developers better measure their apps.

"It's no longer enough to track just the number of downloads or new users an app has," says JaiJing Wang, a product manager at Google Analytics. With Mobile App Analytics, users can dig deeper into an app's performance, with stats on in-app sales and purchases, as well as insights on how customers are using them.

Related: Still Stumped by Social Media? Google Wants to Help Figure Out What's Working

For example, new acquisition reports can show the number of new and active users and can track traffic sources and the distribution of users over newer and older versions, Google says. Engagement reports can track how frequently people use an app and how they navigate through it, and outcome reports allow app makers to track goals such as sales or ad clicks.

Mobile App Analytics will roll out to users who sign up for it "in waves" and should be available to all users by the end of the summer. It will be available for Android as well as Apple iOs apps, Google says.

Additionally, Google is launching a free Google Analytics mobile app, which will enable users to access web and mobile analytics reports directly from their mobile Android devices, Wang says.

Related: How Google's 'Content Experiments' Can Simplify Website Testing

Will you use Google's Mobile App Analytics? Let us know in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It