New Care-Service Franchise Opportunities

Americans are expecting more and better options for healthcare, senior care and children's services, and franchises are stepping up to provide them. In fact, while other franchised businesses have struggled through the last few years, the care-service franchise sector as a whole continues to thrive--proving how indispensable these types of companies have become to our way of life, even in the face of economic hardship.

Below you'll find a list of the top care franchises, based on Entrepreneur's 2012 Franchise 500® rankings. Following that, we detail additional care franchises from our online listings.

This list is intended not as an endorsement of any particular company, but as a starting point for your own research. Always read a company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and accountant and talk to existing franchisees before investing in a franchise in the care-service, or any other, industry.

Health Care Franchises List »

Senior Care Franchises List »

Child Care Franchises List »

