Meet the Finalists for 'Entrepreneur of 2012' and Watch Their Inspirational Stories
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Each year, we look to spotlight a top entrepreneur in our annual Entrepreneur contest. Meet the finalists in the running for Entrepreneur of 2012.
Ryo KubotaAcucela Inc.
Seattle, WA
Paul RiceFair Trade USA
Oakland, CA
Limor FriedAdafruit Industries
New York, NY
Justin GoldJustin's Nut Butter
Boulder, CO
Eric BasuSentek Global
San Diego, CA