Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Which State Is Best for Small Business? (Infographic)

Thinking of starting up? Find out which states are the best (and worst) for small business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some states are better launch pads for startups than others -- a lot better. They make licensing a snap, keep taxes low and go out of their way to help entrepreneurs succeed with training and guidance. A survey earlier this year from Thumbtack.com and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation revealed the best -- and, ugh, most challenging -- states and cities for entrepreneurs. Below, find out which states earned an A- or better grade -- and the laggards with D+ grades or worse.

Within the average-to-mediocre states for small businesses, the survey also uncovered several entrepreneurial oases -- in other words, cities where startups can thrive.

  • Colorado Springs, Colo.
  • Indianapolis
  • Las Vegas
  • Minneapolis
  • Nashville, Tenn.
  • Raleigh, N.C. 

Which State Is Best for Small Business

Written By

More About Growth Strategies

Hiring

How to Hire the Right People to Grow Your Business: From Your First Hire to the C-Suite

Entrepreneur Events
Success Strategies

3 Risk-Management Challenges Family-Owned Businesses Face and How to Solve Them

Randy Sadler

Marketing

How to Gauge Marketing Success in a Shifting Business Landscape

Erin Shea

Erin Shea

Read More

Latest on United States

Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Going Public

Digital Marketing

Get Ahead of Your Competition With 2022's Must-Have Digital-Marketing Trends

James Blake

James Blake

Hiring

How to Hire the Right People to Grow Your Business: From Your First Hire to the C-Suite

Entrepreneur Events
Read More