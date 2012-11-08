Work Smarter, Not Harder -- and Other Time Management Tips From Jen Groover

2:26 PM Jen Groover:

Vishal, I love this question because it hits on a very important component of time-management most never discuss! I believe the key to this is defining your purpose, priorities, energy, mental clarity and focus. When you become clear as to who you are and what you want you begin to have clarity of your purpose, then you can more effectively define your priorities, once you define your priorities (goals) you will naturally begin to make better choices as to where you put your time and energy. Staying away from negative energy, drama, bad habits, and foods all take away your energy therefore drains your focus, energy and mental clarity. The healthier and more passionate someone is about who they are and what they are doing, typically the more effective they are in every hour of every day. Passion for living your purpose is the ultimate fuel for success. Living in the drama-free zone, is the environment it begins in.