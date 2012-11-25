Marketing

An 8-Step Guide to Managing Negative PR

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
An 8-Step Guide to Managing Negative PR
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

It's hard to predict, and even harder to handle appropriately. It may come in the form of a Google Alert, a phone call inviting comment, or an email from a customer or colleague. You, or your company, is being criticized in public.

Some say there's no such thing as negative publicity, but most businesses on the receiving end of harsh coverage or public criticism would disagree. 

The way you handle a negative story can make all the difference. Here's how to respond without fanning the flames of a negative situation. 

First, weigh your response. Don't hide. In most cases, a failure to react will only validate the criticisms, so an appropriate response is usually advisable. Yet there are exceptions. If the accusation isn't credible (a rumor or internet troll), there's no need to dignify it. In a high-stakes situation in which the facts aren't yet clear, respond by saying so, and pledge to get to the truth as quickly as possible. 

Don't overreact. It's easy to be emotional and use inflammatory or defensive language when attacked, especially if things get personal. Recently, a client drafted a lengthy post on his business site refuting "slanderous accusations" resulting from an intellectual property dispute. We convinced him that the post might raise more questions than it answered, particularly for customers with no knowledge of the situation. It pays to seek objective advice. 

Ask for equal time. Most legitimate websites or news sources will let you have your say in response to a negative story. Where facts or details are wrong, insist on your right to set the record straight. Don't threaten or bully; appeal instead to the journalist or blogger's sense of accuracy. No one wants to get it wrong. 

Use facts and figures and cite third party sources. A convincing response is usually one that invokes objective facts or statistics. When possible, quote third parties. Past recognition, company ratings and recommendations, even satisfied customers, will help you state your case. 

Let your advocates defend you. If you have trusted customers or partners who are willing to be quoted or post comments in your defense, by all means, let them. The essence of reputation is what others say about you in public. 

If appropriate, apologize. If your company has made an error, offer a prompt and sincere apology. Avoid weasel words such as, "We're sorry if anyone was offended." Take responsibility, and more importantly, take steps to fix the situation or make amends. 

Generate positive content where possible. Once the storm passes, help "push down" negative or unflattering stories or comments with fresh, positive, and highly searchable content. Step up your blogging; offer to guest post on an industry site; get quoted in a trade publication or site. 

Ask yourself, is this an opportunity? Sometimes public criticism is actually a gift in disguise. It can be a chance to correct a problem or improve a product or service offering. If appropriate, thank your critic and take advantage of the opening to tout the fix. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How to Get 5-Star Reviews on Upwork

Marketing

8 Technologies and How You Should Be Marketing With Them in 2020

Marketing

Now Is the Time to Partner With Your Customers