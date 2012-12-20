Growth Strategies

How to Maximize Business Growth (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Once you've started a business, you've got to learn how to grow it.

This week, I chatted with entrepreneur Angela Jia Kim, founder of Savor the Success, a women's networking group, during a Google Hangout about business growth. You can watch an archive of our full chat here. We covered a lot of ground -- everything from building your company's brand to learning how to polish your sales abilities. 

Watching the chat was Lisa Nelson, an artist who creates "visual summaries" through her company, See In Colors, of Lanham, Md. Using pictures and text, she captured our conversation about how to maximize growth. She's allowed us to reprint her visual summary below. 

Click to Enlarge (+)

How to Maximize Business Growth

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?