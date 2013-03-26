Finance

Are You Leaving Money on the Table? 5 Often Overlooked Tax Deductions

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
Are You Leaving Money on the Table? 5 Often Overlooked Tax Deductions
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Product guy at Kashoo
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year: tax time. For many types of businesses, the deadline is April 15. Yet for the rookie entrepreneur, knowing when to file is just step one in a typically arduous process.

For them, tax time often spells a whole new world of questions and challenges. From credits to capital losses, February through April of a business’ first year usually results in more tax knowledge acquisition than any entrepreneur ever wanted to know. Yet there always seems to be “one more thing,” -- particularly in the deductions department.

Below are a few of the most often overlooked business-tax deductions at the federal level. From the obvious to the obscure, this list is by no means comprehensive, yet it’s a good start. For a more customized take, an accountant is your best resource.

Loan interest
If you took out a loan to get your operation up and running, there could be a deduction hidden in there. Usually, business owners will apply their entire loan payment against the loan balance. But in reality, a part of each payment should be denoted as your interest expense. Make sure that is adjusted. If it’s not, you could be missing out on a sizeable tax deduction.

Related: The Year-End Accounting Missteps of Rookie Entrepreneurs

Bad debts
If you have outstanding invoices, do your best to try collect on them. If it’s impossible to collect, you may be able to write off the bad debt and get a tax deduction. (This is one to run by your tax advisor, just to be sure.)

Amortization of intangible assets
Amor-what? Exactly. To clarify: Amortization is essentially the practice of deducting the cost of an intangible asset over its projected life. And what’s an intangible asset? Well, if you bought things like logos, trademarks and customer lists, those are called intangible assets, or “goodwill.”  These can be amortized over a specific number of years, and can help lower your taxable income today.

Related: Why Mid-Year Tax Reviews Are a Must for First-Time Entrepreneurs

Business use of a personal vehicle
If you use your personal vehicle for business travel, don’t forget to account for expenses like miles on the road and maintenance. Even the miles you drive to meet your accountant count.

Home office space
Most folks are aware of this one, but if you work from home it’s possible to write off a portion of your home’s utility, rent and other payments. This post from the IRS regarding the home-office deduction gives a comprehensive overview and links to the relevant forms.

Related: The Health-Care Law’s Mandate: A Tax on Young Americans?

As mentioned, this isn’t a comprehensive list. And as with all tax related issues -- especially deductions -- your accountant or business tax professional is your most valuable resource.

– Kashoo accounting expert Sandra Tomlinson contributed to this post.

What other tax tips would you suggest fellow entrepreneurs consider? Let us know in the comments section below.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance