Amrik Randhawa

Amrik Randhawa

Guest Writer
Product guy at Kashoo

Amrik Randhawa is a product guy at Kashoo: simple cloud accounting for small business, on the web and on the iPad.

More From Amrik Randhawa

5 Year-End Tax Preparation Tips That Will Make Your Accountant Happy
Tax Center

5 Year-End Tax Preparation Tips That Will Make Your Accountant Happy

Paying taxes is a joyless duty but there are ways to make the process less painful.
4 min read
Every Entrepreneur Can Make Life Easier With These 5 iOS 8 Apps
Productivity Apps

Every Entrepreneur Can Make Life Easier With These 5 iOS 8 Apps

The updated operating system is another big advance in making your smartphone a powerful business tool.
3 min read
Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.
Business Software

Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.

Step one to making the best product is knowing if your future customers will use it on their smartphones, tablet or laptop.
3 min read
Ignore that Accounting Problem -- At Your Own Risk
Accounting

Ignore that Accounting Problem -- At Your Own Risk

If you discovered an issue, don't let it fester like an open wound, take care of it as soon as possible.
4 min read
Don't Have a Tax Pro Yet? Time to Get Moving!
Finance

Don't Have a Tax Pro Yet? Time to Get Moving!

If you haven't hired a tax professional for your new business, we outline strategies to get you started.
4 min read
How to Respond to a Letter From the IRS? Breathe.
Finance

How to Respond to a Letter From the IRS? Breathe.

Getting a letter from the IRS can be a panic-inducing experience. Here's how to handle it and calm your nerves.
4 min read
3 Weekly Accounting Habits to Install Right This Minute
Starting a Business

3 Weekly Accounting Habits to Install Right This Minute

To ease the pain of doing your taxes later, here are some good-accounting practices to implement now.
3 min read
Tax Time Bruises Still Hurt? 3 Accounting Habits to Implement Now
Finance

Tax Time Bruises Still Hurt? 3 Accounting Habits to Implement Now

With this year's tax season happily in your rearview, now's the time to make your next tax time easier. Here are some tips.
3 min read
Are You Leaving Money on the Table? 5 Often Overlooked Tax Deductions
Finance

Are You Leaving Money on the Table? 5 Often Overlooked Tax Deductions

At tax time, novice entrepreneurs will quickly find out just how complex the U.S. tax system is. But don't let that stop you from taking advantage of a few key tax deductions.
3 min read
The Year-End Accounting Missteps of Rookie Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

The Year-End Accounting Missteps of Rookie Entrepreneurs

This time of year may be about giving, but don't forget to devote plenty of time to getting your books in order. Here are a few often-missed year-end accounting tasks.
3 min read
Your Startup's Top 3 Most Trusted Accounting Allies
Finance

Your Startup's Top 3 Most Trusted Accounting Allies

When you're first starting up, making a few accounting allies can help set you on the right track to have hassle-free financials.
3 min read
Why Mid-Year Tax Reviews Are a Must for First-Time Entrepreneurs
Finance

Why Mid-Year Tax Reviews Are a Must for First-Time Entrepreneurs

Waiting until the end of the year to get your books in order can be a losing gamble. Consider knocking out those year-end anxieties now.
4 min read
4 Start-Up Accounting Tips for the Young Trep
Finance

4 Start-Up Accounting Tips for the Young Trep

When launching a new business, young entrepreneurs tend to forget one very important element: their books. Here's how to avoid making that mistake.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.