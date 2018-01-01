Amrik Randhawa is a product guy at Kashoo: simple cloud accounting for small business, on the web and on the iPad.
Tax Center
5 Year-End Tax Preparation Tips That Will Make Your Accountant Happy
Paying taxes is a joyless duty but there are ways to make the process less painful.
Productivity Apps
Every Entrepreneur Can Make Life Easier With These 5 iOS 8 Apps
The updated operating system is another big advance in making your smartphone a powerful business tool.
Business Software
Tablet or Smartphone? It Matters When Designing Cloud-Based Products.
Step one to making the best product is knowing if your future customers will use it on their smartphones, tablet or laptop.
Accounting
Ignore that Accounting Problem -- At Your Own Risk
If you discovered an issue, don't let it fester like an open wound, take care of it as soon as possible.
Finance
Don't Have a Tax Pro Yet? Time to Get Moving!
If you haven't hired a tax professional for your new business, we outline strategies to get you started.
Finance
How to Respond to a Letter From the IRS? Breathe.
Getting a letter from the IRS can be a panic-inducing experience. Here's how to handle it and calm your nerves.
Starting a Business
3 Weekly Accounting Habits to Install Right This Minute
To ease the pain of doing your taxes later, here are some good-accounting practices to implement now.
Finance
Tax Time Bruises Still Hurt? 3 Accounting Habits to Implement Now
With this year's tax season happily in your rearview, now's the time to make your next tax time easier. Here are some tips.
Finance
Are You Leaving Money on the Table? 5 Often Overlooked Tax Deductions
At tax time, novice entrepreneurs will quickly find out just how complex the U.S. tax system is. But don't let that stop you from taking advantage of a few key tax deductions.
Starting a Business
The Year-End Accounting Missteps of Rookie Entrepreneurs
This time of year may be about giving, but don't forget to devote plenty of time to getting your books in order. Here are a few often-missed year-end accounting tasks.
Finance
Your Startup's Top 3 Most Trusted Accounting Allies
When you're first starting up, making a few accounting allies can help set you on the right track to have hassle-free financials.
Finance
Why Mid-Year Tax Reviews Are a Must for First-Time Entrepreneurs
Waiting until the end of the year to get your books in order can be a losing gamble. Consider knocking out those year-end anxieties now.
Finance
4 Start-Up Accounting Tips for the Young Trep
When launching a new business, young entrepreneurs tend to forget one very important element: their books. Here's how to avoid making that mistake.