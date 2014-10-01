Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As iOS 8 continues to extend out into the mainstream, app developers around the world are cranking out their updates to make the best use of the operating system. For entrepreneurs, that promises increased productivity, time saved and maybe even better bottom lines. Here are five apps recently released for iOS 8 that should be on every entrepreneur's iPhone or iPad.

1. Evernote. This go-to note-taking app that helps you remember everything is already a must for every entrepreneur. For iOS 8, Evernote does all it has done in the past, but also takes advantage of the Notification Center where you can create different kinds of notes. Plus, there's an extension in Safari that allows you to save as a note whatever you're browsing.

2. Kashoo. If you're at the helm of your business' accounting, the new Kashoo app will make one of the least sexy aspects of running a business perhaps a little less unsexy. For iOS 8, Action Extension let's you pull stuff, such as an image of a receipt, into Kashoo in the same way that you would email, text, print or AirDrop it. That means no more jumping back and forth between Camera/Photos and Kashoo.

3. OmniFocus 2. Task management is the bane of the entrepreneurial existence. (OK, it's one of the banes.) OmniFocus 2 aims to make your day-to-day easier. Specifically related to iOS 8, you can now get a quick grip on your to-dos right in the Today section of the the Notification Center. Yes, it's a $20 app, but if that's what it costs to GTD (get things done), that's a deal.

4. Flipboard. Flipboard is a great way to pull in all your various news and social feeds and its fresh-for-iOS 8 release gives users even more flexibility. Similar to Evernote's new feature, you can push whatever you're looking at (i.e., a webpage, photos, etc.) to Flipboard just by hitting the Share icon and selecting Flipboard.

5. LinkedIn. My unscientific guess is that most entrepreneurs use LinkedIn more than Facebook and Twitter combined. Want to check who's viewed your profile? No need to open up the LinkedIn app. You can see it in the Notification Center. Link sharing is much more convenient now, too. Plus, you can accept connection requests from your phone's lock screen the same way you'd respond to an iMessage or text message.

Interestingly, many apps coming out with their iOS8-ready releases are focusing on minimizing the number of times you need to actually open the app. It's all about saving time for users by executing tasks from the Notification Center or an Extension. That's a good thing for busy entrepreneurs.

