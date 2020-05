15 Tips for Improving Customer Loyalty

By regularly and consistently reaching out to your customers for feedback on what is working, and what isn't, you can stay on top of trends and adjust as needed. Far too many companies have a "don't ask them, we don' t really want to know attitude." And if you do ask, get back to your customers about what you heard, and what you plan to do about it. Nothing will destroy loyalty faster than asking but not taking any action.Karen Leland, Sterling Marketing Group Follow @karenleland