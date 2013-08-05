15 Tips for Improving Customer Loyalty

Treat your best customers like insiders. Let them know what's going on before you tell anyone else. Include them in your decisions, ask for their feedback. Let them have the inside track and then they will feel a vested interest in staying with you. As the old adage goes, "treat your company like family and your family like company." Apply that thinking to your most loyal customers and they will stick with you.

Jim Joseph, Cohn & WolfeFollow @JimJosephExp