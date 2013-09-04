Google Teams Up With KitKat to Creatively Market the Latest Android Update

September 4, 2013 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Google announced that its next version of the Android smartphone operating system will be called KitKat.

Yes, just like the candy bar.

To celebrate the announcement, KitKat made a promotional video poking fun at the dramatic debuts of gadgets from other smartphone makers like Apple. It also revamped its website for the announcement, with smooth animations and graphics that break down all the "features" of the KitKat bar.

Google is expected to release the new OS in October and the video -- complete with inspirational music and close-up "product" shots -- promises that KitKat will be the "future of confectionery."

As the cardigan-clad and accented spokesman proclaims:

"Every corner, every edge, every finger of every bar has been has been carefully considered and crafted to create a beautifully immersive and multi-sensory experience."

It sounds a lot like something Apple's design guru Jony Ive would say.

The video references KitKat's classic "give me a break" tagline, though no cash was exchanged between Nestle and Google for the name selection.

Google's playful teasing of its competitors' melodrama deserves a watch (though, fair warning: it might make you hungry).

Here's a look at the revamped website. It's just like reading the tech specs of a new smartphone:

It's like something you'd see on Apple.com, if Apple made chocolate:

Some tasty specs:

And it uses some tech jargon like the Cloud: