Jillian D'Onfro

People are Slamming Facebook for Blaming Its Diversity Problem on a Lack of Talent
The backlash comes after the social media giant revealed last week that it still mainly employs white men.
Silicon Valley
Sergey Brin: Don't Come to Silicon Valley to Start a Business
'I know that sort of contradicts what everyone here has been saying,' the Google co-founder said.
The Founder of 4Chan, a Website Called 'the Wild West Of The Internet,' to Work at Google
Chris Poole will be working under Bradley Horowitz, VP of Google Photos and Streams
YouTube
YouTube Videos are Now 'Shoppable'
Viewers will be directed to products similar to the ones seen in videos.
Facebook Is Working on a New Ad-Type Called 'Click to Message'
This feature will play a huge role around Pages and could provide vital consumer feedback for businesses.
Google Plus
Google Admits Defeat and Guts a Key Part of Google+
'While we got certain things right, we made a few choices that, in hindsight, we've needed to rethink.'
Google Maps
10 Google Maps Tips You Probably Didn't Know
Give this a read, even if you're already a power user.
Money Management
How a 'Quirky' 28-Year-Old Plowed Through $150 Million and Almost Destroyed His Startup
Initially, Ben Kaufman's platform for inventors seemed like a success.
Security
How to Make Sure Your Gmail Is as Secure as Possible
No one wants to deal with the stress and potential damages of having an email account hacked.
Amazon
Amazon's Jeff Bezos: 'I've Made Billions of Dollars of Failures'
This is why it won't matter if the fire phone flops.
Wealth
Mark Cuban Slams Other Billionaires Who Complain About Being Rich
Being wealthy is 'as good as it gets,' the Shark Tank star says.
Android
Here Comes the Newest Version of Android: Lollipop
Google is calling Lollipop its 'largest, most ambitious' Android release yet.
Success Strategies
Former Google CEO: Here's How to Build a $300 Billion Company
To be successful in the technology-driven internet age, a company has to attract 'smart creative' employees and then create an environment where they can thrive.
Spain Can Now Tax Google For Linking to News
Spain passed a law last week that taxes any site linking to articles published by members of the country's newspaper association that contain descriptions of their work.
Business Cards
9 Clever Business Cards You'd Want In Your Wallet
We scoured the web to find some of our favorite examples of thinking outside-the-plain-rectangle.