Life Advice From 18 of the Wealthiest People in History (Interactive Graphic)

Everyone needs a little inspiration from time to time – especially entrepreneurs.

If you're looking for advice on how to rock the business world and live a successful and meaningful life, consider the words of leaders like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Dell. They might just have a trick or two up their sleeve.

EBay Deals has compiled an interactive flipbook featuring advice from 18 of the wealthiest and most influential leaders in history.

Some excerpts:

"Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." – Bill Gates

"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." – Steve Jobs

"Failure is the only opportunity to begin again more intelligently." – Henry Ford

"Done is better than perfect." – Mark Zuckerberg

Take a flip through, and let us know which quotes resonate with you most.

