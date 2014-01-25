Technology

This Apple iWatch Concept Design Is Simply Incredible

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Everyone's hearts go aflutter at iWatch rumors, the supposed wearable wrist computer that Apple could launch as early as this year.

A designer named Todd Hamilton took a stab not only at what the still-speculative watch might look like, but how it might actually work to make calls. Check it out.

Here's the lock screen with Siri access.

This Apple iWatch Concept Design is Incredible
Image credit: Todd Hamilton

Slide to unlock and we land at the homescreen.

This Apple iWatch Concept Design is Incredible
Image credit: Todd Hamilton

Now you have access to all the apps and info you want.

This Apple iWatch Concept Design is Incredible
Image credit: Todd Hamilton

Hamilton created this video to offer a take on how we might use the iWatch to make phone calls.

iWatch Concept from Todd Hamilton on Vimeo.

