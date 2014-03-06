Security

Facebook's Safety Solution: Hire a Cop for $200,000 a Year

Facebook's Safety Solution: Hire a Cop for $200,000 a Year
Image credit: Kevin Krejci
Facebook is partnering with Menlo Park, Calif., to hire a full-time "community safety police officer" in what's believed to be an unprecedented move by a private company, NBC Bay Area reported.

The social media company, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, will pay $200,000 a year for three years to hire the officer, the report said.

"This is a generous gift," Mayor Ray Mueller told NBC Bay Area. "And it's a way to keep the community safe."

The offer was made by Facebook last year, when the company heard the city needed help.

Facebook is believed to be the first private company in the country to pay for a full-time beat officer, Jim Bueermann, president of the Police Foundation, told the station.

Read full story here

 

