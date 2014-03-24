Burger King

Kim Kardashian: Burger King's Newest Franchisee?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have never shied away from making headlines. Just as the pair made history as the first Vogue cover stars to feature a hashtag (#WorldsMostTalkAboutCouple), the duo is reportedly poised to enter fast food franchising.

According to reports, West has a unique wedding present in store for his fiancée: 10 Burger Kings located throughout Europe. As the pair has more than enough jewelry and designer clothing, the gift of restaurants across the U.K., Italy and France would give Kim Kardashian a different kind of present: the title of international entrepreneur.

 


While the pair's fast food future may be nothing but a rumor, the move actually makes sense for the power couple. West has experience in fast food franchising, as he bought the rights for 10 Fatburger restaurants in his hometown of Chicago in 2008. Plus, Kimye has proved their entrepreneurial spirit, with Kim's fragrance line, clothing collection and cosmetics line and Kanye's collaboration with Nike and Adidas as well as two fashion lines.

The pair would join an illustrious crew of celebrities involved with food franchises. Rapper Rick Ross owns multiple Wingstop franchises while producer/musician Pharrell Williams has invested in Fatburger. Magic Johnson has an extensive franchise portfolio, including deals with TGI Fridays and Burger King. Other athletes in franchising include tennis star Venus William with Jamba Juice, Shaquille O'Neil with Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Peyton Manning with Papa John's. 

