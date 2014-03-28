Security

In South Korea, Parents to Be Alerted When Kids Receive Texts With Curse Words

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In South Korea, Parents to Be Alerted When Kids Receive Texts With Curse Words
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

South Korea’s quest to become the most wired nation on the planet has come at an irretrievable cost to the country’s digital-addicted youth.

Whereas internet detox boot camps started opening their doors to hooked teens as far back as 2007, several South Korean gamers have reportedly died from organ failure due to uninterrupted play for days on end. In one tragically twisted case, a married couple became so deeply immersed in a game about taking care of a virtual infant that their actual baby starved to death.

It’s no surprise that within this hotly-connected landscape, cyberbullying is proliferating at alarming rates -- particularly via instant-message. A new form of intimidation has even infiltrated South Korea’s schools: “cyber imprisonment,” whereby tormenters invite their victims into a chat room and harass them within the confines there.

Related: Gangnam: The Silicon Valley of South Korea

And so the South Korean government is clamping down: a brand new service will notify parents whenever their children receive text messages containing curse words. The country’s ministry of education told The Wall Street Journal that the initiative would be operational in July.

Sadly, cyber bullying is no stranger to American shores, where a rash of suicides in recent years has brought the issue to the national forefront. These bold ‘treps even raised $10 million in funding for SocialShield, a platform that monitors kids’ online activity.

Given that broadband access in America (68.2 percent of all households) is vastly dwarfed by that of South Korea (a staggering 97.5 percent), is it possible that a similar initiative could benefit American teens, too?

Let us know your thoughts -- sound off in the comments below.

Related: Telltale Signs You Have a Workplace Bully

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

6 Essential Security Tips for Dispensary Owners

Security

Security for Startups: Protection on a Budget

Security

Everyone Is Talking About WikiLeaks' Massive CIA Data Dump -- Here's What's Going On