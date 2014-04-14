Jobs

The Hottest Internet Jobs Right Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

One surefire way to predict the hottest industries of the future is to look at where businesses are hiring now.

Using that logic, we are on the precipice of an explosion of 3D-printing-related Android mobile-phone applications. That’s according to an analysis of over 270,000 contract, part-time positions listed on the job website Freelancer.com.

In the first quarter of 2014, the number of Android developer jobs listed on Freelancer.com topped the number of iPhone developer jobs. While iPhones are still exceptionally popular in the developed world, devices that run Google's Android platform “are growing like wildfire" in the developing world, the report says. Lower-cost Apple iPhones were an attempt to combat this competition, though they have largely been met with lukewarm response.

Related: The Formula Startups Use to Make Billions (Infographic)

Android developer jobs first outpaced iPhone developer jobs midway through last year and the trend has not slowed down. In the first three months of 2014, there were 11,141 Android developer jobs listed on Freelancer.com. That’s a 34 percent increase from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the number of iPhone jobs listed on Freelancer.com in the first quarter was 10,207, up 32 percent from the quarter prior. 

Another major driver in Internet-related jobs posted on Freelancer.com in the first quarter of 2014 was 3-D printing. The number of 3-D rendering jobs listed on the platform was 2,784, a 44 percent surge from the previous quarter. 3-D animation jobs and 3-D modeling jobs jumped 36 percent and 35 percent, respectively, during the same time.

As 3-D printers get less expensive and become an integral part of entrepreneurs' prototyping process, the hope is that they'll soon be on the desks and in the homes of individual consumers. “Tech retailers are salivating at the thought of affordable 3-D printers under Christmas trees when the 2014 Holiday season arrives,” the Freelancer.com report says.

Related: 3-D Printing Pens 2.0: Smaller, Lighter and More Nimble

The third trend Freelancer.com sited was mobile phone jobs, which numbered 13,340 in the first three months of 2014, a more than 35 percent gain from the prior quarter. The already hot mobile phone industry was given an extra boost with the viral success of mobile games like Candy Crush and Flappy Bird. King.com, the maker of the addictive smartphone game Candy Crush, just went public last month, though its performance has been rocky.

Also hot in the first quarter of this year were jobs to support content marketing, or advertising by attracting potential consumers with interesting information related to a particular topic. Ghostwriting jobs surged almost 42 percent and copywriting jobs jumped 18 percent, the report said.

Finally, as businesses seek to outsource organizational and operational tasks so that full-time employees can focus on core tasks, there has been an increase in demand for freelance accountants, sales professionals, business analysts and virtual assistants. Accounting jobs on Freelance.com jumped 27 percent in the first quarter of 2014 while virtual assistant jobs rose by 13 percent and sales jobs rose almost 21 percent.

The full report on Internet-related jobs posted on Freelancer.com can be found here

Related: From Relic to Beacon: Brooklyn Navy Yard Gets New Life as Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Hub

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Jobs

How to Get a Job at Apple

Jobs

17 Side Jobs That Don't Require a Desk or a Screen

Jobs

Blue-Collar Jobs That Pay 6 Figures