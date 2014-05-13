101 Different Types of Web Content For Building Your Site

May 13, 2014 3 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



We keep hearing it over and over again: “Content is King. Content is King.” And it’s true.

Content is the single best way to drive people to your website today. Various types of content, strategically connected to your brand, can work wonders in capturing the attention of consumers and leading them in your direction, but you have to provide some sort of value. Teach them something. Entertain them. Do something that makes it worth their while. That’s where you have the opportunity to tell them about your brand and what you can do for them.

I always encourage my clients to create boatloads of great content. That’s when they say: “Well, we already blog, so what more can we do?” Ahhh, yes. I’m so glad you asked. Because in fact, there are actually 100 more things you can do.

I’ve compiled a list of 101 things that can act as content on your website. Some are standalone, some work together, but most important, they can all be promoted on social media and be used as resources to drive your target audience to your website. Content will help attract traffic, accumulate more social shares, improve SEO efforts, and more. Your end goal is to leverage these types of materials so you can do a better job of educating or entertaining your audience to sell your products or services, strengthen your brand, or both.

Are you ready? Here we go:

1. A/B testing and results

2. Affiliations and partners

3. Aggregation of articles

4. Animated gifs

5. Associations and memberships

6. Audio recordings

7. Background and experience info

8. Blog posts

9. Book summaries

10. Brochures

11. Cartoons

12. Case studies

13. Certifications

14. Charts

15. Cheat sheets

16. Comics

17. Comments

18. Commercials

19. Comparisons

20. Contests

21. Creative stories

22. Custom software

23. Customer reviews

24. Data and statistics

25. E-books

26. Email newsletters

27. Embedded tweets

28. Event information

29. FAQs

30. Files and spreadsheets

31. Flyers

32. Free guides

33. Full videos

34. Giveaways

35. Graphs

36. Guest posts

37. History

38. How-to guides

39. Illustrations

40. Infographics

41. Interviews

42. Lists

43. Live chats

44. Live-streaming video

45. Maps

46. Media mentions

47. Memes

48. Microblog posts

49. Micro-videos

50. Mind maps

51. Mobile apps 52. Music videos

53. News

54. News releases

55. Newsjacking write-ups

56. Newsletters

57. Online games

58. Personal bios

59. Photo galleries

60. Photos

61. Pin boards

62. Plug-ins

63. Podcasts

64. Polls

65. Portfolio pieces

66. PowerPoint or SlideShare presentations

67. Predictions

68. Pricing

69. Pricing sheets

70. Product demos

71. Product or service information

72. PSAs or video PSAs

73. Q&As

74. Questionnaires

75. Quizzes

76. Quotes and Inspirational messages

77. Ratings

78. Research or synthesized information

79. Resource pages

80. Results of polls, surveys, and questionnaires

81. Reviews

82. ROI calculators

83. Sales sheets

84. Screencasts

85. Screenshots

86. Site tour videos

87. Software reviews

88. Specification or data sheets

89. Stupid, fake, and funny images and captions

90. Surveys

91. Templates

92. Testimonials

93. Timelines

94. "To do" and "what not to do" articles

95. Twitter chats

96. User-generated content

97. Vlogs

98. Webinars

99. White papers

100. Wikis

101. Worksheets

Remember. Entertain, educate, persuade, convert. That’s your goal.

All the content above can be included in your content marketing plan to do a better job at building your online presence and boosting your traffic.

So next time you’re in a conversation about content marketing, or if you are developing your content calendar, you should no longer struggle to come up with ways your company can start leveraging this tactic. Select one or more from the ideas above. Good luck.