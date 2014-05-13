101 Different Types of Web Content For Building Your Site
We keep hearing it over and over again: “Content is King. Content is King.” And it’s true.
Content is the single best way to drive people to your website today. Various types of content, strategically connected to your brand, can work wonders in capturing the attention of consumers and leading them in your direction, but you have to provide some sort of value. Teach them something. Entertain them. Do something that makes it worth their while. That’s where you have the opportunity to tell them about your brand and what you can do for them.
I always encourage my clients to create boatloads of great content. That’s when they say: “Well, we already blog, so what more can we do?” Ahhh, yes. I’m so glad you asked. Because in fact, there are actually 100 more things you can do.
I’ve compiled a list of 101 things that can act as content on your website. Some are standalone, some work together, but most important, they can all be promoted on social media and be used as resources to drive your target audience to your website. Content will help attract traffic, accumulate more social shares, improve SEO efforts, and more. Your end goal is to leverage these types of materials so you can do a better job of educating or entertaining your audience to sell your products or services, strengthen your brand, or both.
Are you ready? Here we go:
2. Affiliations and partners
3. Aggregation of articles
4. Animated gifs
5. Associations and memberships
6. Audio recordings
7. Background and experience info
8. Blog posts
9. Book summaries
10. Brochures
11. Cartoons
12. Case studies
13. Certifications
14. Charts
15. Cheat sheets
16. Comics
17. Comments
18. Commercials
19. Comparisons
20. Contests
21. Creative stories
22. Custom software
23. Customer reviews
24. Data and statistics
25. E-books
26. Email newsletters
27. Embedded tweets
28. Event information
29. FAQs
30. Files and spreadsheets
31. Flyers
32. Free guides
33. Full videos
34. Giveaways
35. Graphs
36. Guest posts
37. History
38. How-to guides
39. Illustrations
40. Infographics
41. Interviews
42. Lists
43. Live chats
44. Live-streaming video
45. Maps
46. Media mentions
47. Memes
48. Microblog posts
49. Micro-videos
50. Mind maps
51. Mobile apps
53. News
54. News releases
55. Newsjacking write-ups
56. Newsletters
57. Online games
58. Personal bios
59. Photo galleries
60. Photos
61. Pin boards
62. Plug-ins
63. Podcasts
64. Polls
65. Portfolio pieces
66. PowerPoint or SlideShare presentations
67. Predictions
68. Pricing
69. Pricing sheets
70. Product demos
71. Product or service information
72. PSAs or video PSAs
73. Q&As
74. Questionnaires
75. Quizzes
76. Quotes and Inspirational messages
77. Ratings
78. Research or synthesized information
79. Resource pages
80. Results of polls, surveys, and questionnaires
81. Reviews
82. ROI calculators
83. Sales sheets
84. Screencasts
85. Screenshots
86. Site tour videos
87. Software reviews
88. Specification or data sheets
89. Stupid, fake, and funny images and captions
90. Surveys
91. Templates
92. Testimonials
93. Timelines
94. "To do" and "what not to do" articles
95. Twitter chats
96. User-generated content
97. Vlogs
98. Webinars
99. White papers
100. Wikis
101. Worksheets
Remember. Entertain, educate, persuade, convert. That’s your goal.
All the content above can be included in your content marketing plan to do a better job at building your online presence and boosting your traffic.
So next time you’re in a conversation about content marketing, or if you are developing your content calendar, you should no longer struggle to come up with ways your company can start leveraging this tactic. Select one or more from the ideas above. Good luck.