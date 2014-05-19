Burger King

With Burger King's Slogan Swap, You Can't 'Have It Your Way' Anymore

Have it your way? Not any more at Burger King.

The burger chain is rolling out a new tag line. As of today, customers will be instructed to "Be Your Way," as opposed to the longtime motto, "Have It Your Way."

The company has not actively been using the "Have It Your Way" slogan for some time in the U.S. Instead, Burger King has been using the "Taste Is King" motto, though it never gained the traction of its predecessor.

The new motto is designed to remind customers "they can and should live how they want anytime. It's ok to not be perfect," the company saidin a press release. "Self-expression is most important and it's our differences that make us individuals instead of robots."

Burger King's latest tag line first appeared online last month and will appear in a TV commercial starting tonight.

Burger King isn't the only company pushing to rebrand recently. Last month, Ronald McDonald got a makeover, in addition to joining social media. Meanwhile, Yum brand chains such as Taco Bell and KFC have been working to prove themselves as trendy cultural icons with out-there products like the Waffle Taco and the Chicken Corsage. 

Comparatively, Burger King's rebranding efforts have been on the safe side. The chain recently brought back their 10-year-old 'Subservient Chicken' ad campaign and, in a half-hearted entry in the breakfast wars, began selling burgers for breakfast.

"Have It Your Way" or "Be Your Way" – Burger King isn't changing it up that much in 2014. 

