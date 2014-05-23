The 25 Best Companies for Employee Compensation and Benefits

May 23, 2014 4 min read

Career database Glassdoor has compiled its annual ranking of the top 25 companies for compensation and benefits, based entirely on employee feedback.

Google checked in at No. 1. (Surprised? I didn't think so.) The tech sector in general dominates the list, accounting for nearly half of the ranked companies.

Kudos, then, to Costco. The only retailer in the top 25, Costco slid in at No. 2, primarily because it provides great benefits for both its full-time and part-time employees.

While Glassdoor's survey found that pay and compensation was the number one consideration for 76 percent of respondents, high salaries aren't everything. Employees indicate that they have access to additional perks, both traditional (subsidized healthcare plans, 401(k), holiday pay) and more startup-y (free food, game rooms and on-site dry cleaning).

Here's a closer look at the top 10, with a full list below:

1) Google: Perks include free food, massages, offsite trips to places like Vegas and Hawaii, and a flexible work schedule, although according to one senior software engineer the company environment is so outstanding that "you don't really want to leave campus."

2) Costco: Employees rave about the benefits, which include "Great health and dental insurance plan, 401k, paid vacation, paid holidays and paid sick time for both part time and full time employees." In addition, pay is "competitive," "raises are based on hours worked," and workers receive "twice a year bonuses after you hit top pay."

3) Facebook: A job offer at the social network comes with access to an "onsite healthcare, chiropractor and acupuncture." Additional "fantastic benefits" include three free meals a day, snacks, CalTrain passes, and regular team happy hours. "The list goes on and on," writes one software engineer.

4) Adobe: The pay is "equitable if not better than peer companies" and the company offers pet insurance. Facilities get rave reviews, as does Adobe's vacation policy: “We have 28 days of vacation & receive a sabbatical every 5 years," writes an executive assistant.

5) Epic Systems: Calling all recent grads: "The pay is great fresh out of college, and there are lots of nice benefits (eg. weekend travel, hotel and airline points)," writes one employee. Health insurance "is obviously a huge win here," says a project manager, while the company's atmosphere is described as "relaxed" and "beautiful."

6) Intuit: Perks include days of for non-profit work, on-site amenities and a flexible work schedule. Also? The companies 401k plan has "the most handsome match policy I've ever seen," writes a sales rep.

7) USAA: The company's "excellent benefits" include an eight percent dollar for dollar matching for its 401k program, and $5,000 towards approved education costs. Apparently, the bonuses aren't bad either.

8) Chevron: The energy corporation will pay "75 percent of any degree or training you wish to pursue" as long as it's in some way related to your role in the company, says an IT manager. In addition, the company culture is "genuine" and "friendly."

9) Salesforce.com: Perks include "stocked kitchens, gym reimbursement, and trips to Hawaii," writes an account executive. The company will also pay for 48 hours of volunteer work in the community, and will "double any charitable donations via the salesforce Foundation."

10) Monsanto: Employees praise the fringe benefits, including daily free meal. While the company helps manage work life balance, when you do stay late, you are "compensated for long work hours," writes an employee.