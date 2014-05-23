My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Compensation and Benefits

The 25 Best Companies for Employee Compensation and Benefits

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Career database Glassdoor has compiled its annual ranking of the top 25 companies for compensation and benefits, based entirely on employee feedback.

Google checked in at No. 1. (Surprised? I didn't think so.) The tech sector in general dominates the list, accounting for nearly half of the ranked companies.

Kudos, then, to Costco. The only retailer in the top 25, Costco slid in at No. 2, primarily because it provides great benefits for both its full-time and part-time employees.

Related: Employees Everywhere: We Want a Raise This Year

While Glassdoor's survey found that pay and compensation was the number one consideration for 76 percent of respondents, high salaries aren't everything. Employees indicate that they have access to additional perks, both traditional (subsidized healthcare plans, 401(k), holiday pay) and more startup-y (free food, game rooms and on-site dry cleaning).

Here's a closer look at the top 10, with a full list below:

1) Google: Perks include free food, massages, offsite trips to places like Vegas and Hawaii, and a flexible work schedule, although according to one senior software engineer the company environment is so outstanding that "you don't really want to leave campus."

2) Costco: Employees rave about the benefits, which include "Great health and dental insurance plan, 401k, paid vacation, paid holidays and paid sick time for both part time and full time employees." In addition, pay is "competitive," "raises are based on hours worked," and workers receive "twice a year bonuses after you hit top pay."

3) Facebook: A job offer at the social network comes with access to an "onsite healthcare, chiropractor and acupuncture." Additional "fantastic benefits" include three free meals a day, snacks, CalTrain passes, and regular team happy hours. "The list goes on and on," writes one software engineer.

4) Adobe: The pay is "equitable if not better than peer companies" and the company offers  pet insurance. Facilities get rave reviews, as does Adobe's vacation policy: “We have 28 days of vacation & receive a sabbatical every 5 years," writes an executive assistant.   

5) Epic Systems: Calling all recent grads: "The pay is great fresh out of college, and there are lots of nice benefits (eg. weekend travel, hotel and airline points)," writes one employee. Health insurance "is obviously a huge win here," says a project manager, while the company's atmosphere is described as "relaxed" and "beautiful."

6) Intuit: Perks include days of for non-profit work, on-site amenities and a flexible work schedule. Also? The companies 401k plan has "the most handsome match policy I've ever seen," writes a sales rep.

7) USAA: The company's "excellent benefits" include an eight percent dollar for dollar matching for its 401k program, and $5,000 towards approved education costs. Apparently, the bonuses aren't bad either.

8) Chevron: The energy corporation will pay "75 percent of any degree or training you wish to pursue" as long as it's in some way related to your role in the company, says an IT manager. In addition, the company culture is "genuine" and "friendly."

9) Salesforce.com: Perks include "stocked kitchens, gym reimbursement, and trips to Hawaii," writes an account executive. The company will also pay for 48 hours of volunteer work in the community, and will "double any charitable donations via the salesforce Foundation."

10) Monsanto: Employees praise the fringe benefits, including daily free meal. While the company helps manage work life balance, when you do stay late, you are "compensated for long work hours," writes an employee.

The 25 Best Companies for Employee Compensation and Benefits

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Compensation and Benefits

Netflix Sets a New Standard With Unlimited Parental Leave

Ready For Anything

3 Considerations in Deciding How Much to Pay Yourself

Compensation and Benefits

5 Steps to Getting Your Employees On Board With Stock Options