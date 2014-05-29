3 Keys to Providing Great Customer Service

May 29, 2014 3 min read

When I launched my first company, at age 19, I had a dedicated phone next to my bed for customer calls. It often started ringing before dawn. Many of our customers were in other time zones. This second time, with my company Canva, I sleep until the alarm rings but customer service is still at the core of what we do. We’ve built the company from the ground up on great customer service.

Customer service is a critical part of our company and every company. Here are the key things I’ve learned:

1. Be Where Your Customers Are. Social media has changed the way companies operate. More people now expect to be able to engage with your brand online. Your content and customer service strategy goes hand-in-hand. Often users will ask product questions on social media. Make sure someone is available, around-the-clock, to answer questions. It makes a big difference to the way users feel about your company. The deeper your understanding of how social media works, the better.

2. Keep Your Customers Informed. According to a Kissmetrics survey, 81% of people are more likely to give a company repeat business after a positive customer service experience. Keeping users informed is the first step to avoid a negative customer service experience.

When a customer contacts you with an issue, they’re hoping for a solution. Go over and above, keep them informed, and be up-front if you can’t immediately solve an issue. Make certain they have a positive experience. The majority of customers say they’d prefer to access self-help information, if it is available. Providing a support center is a great way to do this.

3. Give the Customer a Voice. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has an empty chair in all his meetings. It provides a constant reminder the most important person, the customer, is not in the room. Keep that invisible customer in mind when you’re making decisions. A customer-focused organization puts the customer first.

Great customer service requires effort from your entire organization. Integrate your support team with marketing, product development, engineering, etc. Have regular meetings to discuss any relevant support issues or feedback that is coming through your various customer service channels.

Everyone on your team needs to understand the importance of happy customers. Regularly share feedback from customers with the whole team. Sharing positive feedback helps boost the team’s morale and keeps everyone focused on your users.

Customer service is at the core of every great company. It influences the way you design your product, how you interact with your customers and how your team functions.

