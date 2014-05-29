Apple

Was Apple's Beats Acquisition Smart or Desperate?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
min read

Apple's official $3 billion purchase of Beats, and the addition of founders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre to the company roster, has many wondering whether the tech giant's largest acquisition to date was the savviest of decisions.

After all, the move represents CEO Tim Cook's departure from the strategy laid out by the late Steve Jobs, who avoided blockbuster acquisitions as Apple's visionary founder and who was a noted skeptic of subscription-based music services. Plus, there's a perception that Beats itself is simply an overpriced headphone maker that Apple could have crushed if it had decided to create a competitive product.

Related: Music Mogul and Entrepreneur Dr. Dre: I'm the 'First Billionaire in Hip Hop'

Tech analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group argues that the purchase is indeed a sign that Apple is clawing to stay ahead of the game, saying that, like most large companies, "they have to buy innovation now."

He also believes the move was more based on desperation rather than "sound business practice." "The kind of talent they acquired will likely have issues with Apple’s culture. The brand is redundant to Apple’s own, the headphone technology could have been acquired cheaper elsewhere, and others do streaming better and would likely be cheaper as well…part of Apple’s problem seemed to be that, up until now, they didn’t seem to recognize that their own product wasn’t competitive." 

Related: Apple Confirms $3 Billion Deal for Beats, Its Largest Acquisition Yet

Others are a bit more optimistic, arguing that the buy could spell good things for Apple's future. Gene Munster, a senior analyst at Piper Jaffray said in an investors note that it was possible the Beats acquisition could signal the start of raft of large-scale acquisitions, and not only in terms of content. "We believe that if successful, adding Iovine and Dr. Dre could help propel Apple into the next level in its content offering, particularly in video, which could pave the way for new products including a television."

Beats' $9.99-a-month subscription music service, which launched in January, could also become a very lucrative proposition under Apple's wing. Trip Chowdhry, co-founder of Global Equities Research wrote that while Beats Music currently has 250,000 subscribers, the streaming service could "easily grow to 20 million subscribers within the next 12 to 18 months" through Apple's distribution powers.  

Related: If Apple Buys Beats, What Else Will It Buy? Pretty Much Anything, Says Funny or Die.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Here's How to Download Your Apple Data

Apple

The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times