Entrepreneur Media Forms Strategic Partnership With AlleyNYC

June 3, 2014 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Collaboration is key to any entrepreneurial pursuit. Yes, entrepreneurs are loners and self-starters, but most successful businesspeople will tell you they fostered their idea or company with the help of the feedback and advice of their peers.

It is in the spirit of this collaboration that I'm so pleased to announce Entrepreneur Media has invested in and is partnering with AlleyNYC, one of America's most dynamic shared-space working environments.

Take a walk through AlleyNYC’s offices and you will see American entrepreneurship at its finest. Innovators turning their ideas into sustainable businesses sit with one another, share ideas and brainstorm. Companies there hire their first employees and make the move from shared workstations up to offices. Eventually many outgrow the space itself, making room for the next company to invest in their own success and move up the chain.

Along the way, there are wins and losses. Companies fail, while others are acquired or enjoy healthy rounds of venture-capital funding. Through it all, these experiences are shared by all the members of AlleyNYC’s community. Like the broader entrepreneurial community, the professionals working alongside one another at AlleyNYC are a family.

Entrepreneur Media is now a big part of that family. Through our strategic relationship, Entrepreneur exclusively will be able to tell the stories of the companies that use AlleyNYC to help grow their businesses. We will share those experiences with you, our audience, through digital media, video, print and books. You will experience the highs and lows of the startup world, learning from failures and celebrating in successes.

The startup community has always been the heart and soul of Entrepreneur Media. Over more than three decades, we have chronicled the booms and busts of Silicon Valley, the development of areas like New York and Austin as technology hubs and the rise of the Internet as a means to enrich our lives -- and a pathway to create thousands of new businesses. Companies like Google and eBay and Facebook started as ideas in the minds of risk-takers and innovators. Now, with AlleyNYC, we can watch a new generation of companies get off the ground, and give our audience a unique view on the opportunities and challenges facing startups today.

We will also offer joint Entrepreneur-AlleyNYC events, bringing the rich history of our organization to the exciting energy that AlleyNYC has come to be known for. There will be opportunities for exclusive face-to-face networking events melding the communities of Entrepreneur Media and AlleyNYC.

Crucially, this investment allows us to fund AlleyNYC's expanison, helping to give it the same global reach as Entrepreneur.

Culturally, this investment and partnership is a perfect fit. Jason Saltzman, AlleyNYC’s founder, has boundless energy and is an entrepreneur in his own right. He has praised our company, our employees and our audience by calling Entrepreneur the most relevant publication out there today. Separately, we are powerful brands in the startup community. Together, the sky’s the limit in what we can accomplish.

Look for more information in the coming weeks about this partnership. Entrepreneur Media has the best audience in news – educated and driven, thinkers, dreamers, and doers. That’s you. Now, with our investment in AlleyNYC, we can ensure we are providing even better content and more opportunities to help you grow your own businesses and contribute to the continued story of the American Dream.