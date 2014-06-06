Google

Google's Next Move: Music Streaming?

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Google may be looking to get into the music game. The search giant is considering buying music streaming and recommendation site Songza for $15 million, according to the New York Post.

Google and Songza did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Long Island City, N.Y.-based Songza started life as Amie Street, an online indie music store and social community that was founded in 2006 by Elias Roman, Elliot Breece, Eric Davich and Peter Asbill. Amie Street acquired music search engine Songza in 2009, which was started by web developer Scott Robbin and Aza Raskin, who have both since left the company. Raskin is now the VP of innovation at wearables company Jawbone, and Amie Street was sold to Amazon in 2010.

Related: Why Google is Looking to Scoop Up Twitch

Songza has over 5 million monthly users and counts Amazon, Lerer Ventures and Gary Vaynerchuck among its investors. It competes with services like Pandora and Spotify, aims to set itself apart through its creation of playlists curated by music experts, like DJs and critics, for any mood or occasion, whether you're doing chores around the house or taking a road trip.

Bringing in Songza's purported curation savvy could help the tech giant expand on its Google Play back catalog. It also keeps them sharp at a time when other tech players are vying for a piece of the subscription-music pie. Apple launched iTunes Radio last year and recently bought Beats Electronics and its accompanying streaming service Beat Music for $3 billion, in its largest purchase to date. Last week, it was reported that Amazon will be launching a music service for its Prime members this June or July.

Related: Was Apple's Beats Acquisition Smart or Desperate?

