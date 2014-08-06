Twitter Marketing

How to Maintain a Well-Balanced Twitter Feed (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Is your branded Twitter account interacting more than it’s pushing messages? Are those messages overly promotional, or are they providing relevant, curated content? Are you educating your audience through your tweets? 

Depending on how you answered these questions, you may have an unhealthy Twitter feed. 

Luckily, there’s a SproutSocial infographic to help you determine exactly what you need to do in order to healthify your Twitter feed: 

How to Maintain a Well-Balanced Twitter Feed (Infographic)

 

