How to Maintain a Well-Balanced Twitter Feed (Infographic)

August 6, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Is your branded Twitter account interacting more than it’s pushing messages? Are those messages overly promotional, or are they providing relevant, curated content? Are you educating your audience through your tweets?

Depending on how you answered these questions, you may have an unhealthy Twitter feed.

Luckily, there’s a SproutSocial infographic to help you determine exactly what you need to do in order to healthify your Twitter feed: