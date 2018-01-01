Kevin Allen is a contributor to PR Daily.
Social Media
Social Media
The Tricks to Creating the Perfect Social-Media Post (Infographic)
Here are some tips that will put you on the right path to better Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and Vine posts.
Customer Feedback
Brand Managers Ignore 80 Percent of Complaints on Twitter
U.S. companies are under the global average for responding to consumers' questions and concerns on social media, a new report says.
YouTube
The Business of YouTube (Infographic)
A look at the evolution of the video-sharing site as a marketing tool.
Project Grow
What Inspires Innovators on Twitter
A recent report revealed the most-followed Twitter accounts by innovation leaders, along with what sources they use to share information.
Online Writing
The Elements of a Good Headline (Infographic)
From email to social media to SEO and beyond, great headlines are essential for business.
Press Coverage
The Times When Press Releases Get the Most Views (Infographic)
Research of 50,000 press releases by PR.co found that the best time to send a press release may be the weekend, among other tidbits.
Marketing
Did 2014's Marketing Predictions Come True? (Infographic)
A look back at some of the top predictions of the year, and whether they were accurate.
Press Coverage
The Do's and Don'ts of Press Releases (Infographic)
What do journalists really want to see in press releases? What sends them directly to the delete key? This infographic from Skadeedle offers some insight.
Blogging
10 Ways to Get More Eyeballs on Your Posts (Infographic)
Want to get the most readers possible for your content? This infographic will tell you what works.
Social Media Marketing
Brands Waste Resources on Facebook and Twitter
A recent study suggests marketers abandon platforms with low reach and engagement, and instead turn to other social media sites and brand communities.
Customer Loyalty
4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)
A little marketing 101 on how to engage fans and convert casual visitors into evangelists.
Marketing Mistakes
9 Mistakes Businesses Make on Social Media (Infographic)
Going into social media with a 'how hard can this be?' attitude is a recipe for failure.
SEO Tips
How to Boost Your YouTube Ranking (Infographic)
SEO isn't just for text-based content. Try these tactics to make sure your videos get all the views they can.
Blogging
10 Common Blog Writing Mistakes (Infographic)
A blog can do a lot to help your organization, but only if it's written and edited professionally and proficiently.