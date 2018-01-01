Kevin Allen

Kevin Allen

Kevin Allen is a contributor to PR Daily.

More From Kevin Allen

The Secrets to Creating Perfect Social-Media Posts
Social Media

The Secrets to Creating Perfect Social-Media Posts

Here are a few tips that will put you on the right path to better Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Vine posts.
1 min read
The Tricks to Creating the Perfect Social-Media Post (Infographic)
Social Media

The Tricks to Creating the Perfect Social-Media Post (Infographic)

Here are some tips that will put you on the right path to better Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and Vine posts.
1 min read
Brand Managers Ignore 80 Percent of Complaints on Twitter
Customer Feedback

Brand Managers Ignore 80 Percent of Complaints on Twitter

U.S. companies are under the global average for responding to consumers' questions and concerns on social media, a new report says.
2 min read
The Business of YouTube (Infographic)
YouTube

The Business of YouTube (Infographic)

A look at the evolution of the video-sharing site as a marketing tool.
2 min read
What Inspires Innovators on Twitter
Project Grow

What Inspires Innovators on Twitter

A recent report revealed the most-followed Twitter accounts by innovation leaders, along with what sources they use to share information.
2 min read
The Elements of a Good Headline (Infographic)
Online Writing

The Elements of a Good Headline (Infographic)

From email to social media to SEO and beyond, great headlines are essential for business.
2 min read
The Times When Press Releases Get the Most Views (Infographic)
Press Coverage

The Times When Press Releases Get the Most Views (Infographic)

Research of 50,000 press releases by PR.co found that the best time to send a press release may be the weekend, among other tidbits.
1 min read
Did 2014's Marketing Predictions Come True? (Infographic)
Marketing

Did 2014's Marketing Predictions Come True? (Infographic)

A look back at some of the top predictions of the year, and whether they were accurate.
1 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Press Releases (Infographic)
Press Coverage

The Do's and Don'ts of Press Releases (Infographic)

What do journalists really want to see in press releases? What sends them directly to the delete key? This infographic from Skadeedle offers some insight.
1 min read
10 Ways to Get More Eyeballs on Your Posts (Infographic)
Blogging

10 Ways to Get More Eyeballs on Your Posts (Infographic)

Want to get the most readers possible for your content? This infographic will tell you what works.
1 min read
Brands Waste Resources on Facebook and Twitter
Social Media Marketing

Brands Waste Resources on Facebook and Twitter

A recent study suggests marketers abandon platforms with low reach and engagement, and instead turn to other social media sites and brand communities.
2 min read
4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)
Customer Loyalty

4 Basic Steps to Turn Web Visitors Into Brand Ambassadors (Infographic)

A little marketing 101 on how to engage fans and convert casual visitors into evangelists.
1 min read
9 Mistakes Businesses Make on Social Media (Infographic)
Marketing Mistakes

9 Mistakes Businesses Make on Social Media (Infographic)

Going into social media with a 'how hard can this be?' attitude is a recipe for failure.
1 min read
How to Boost Your YouTube Ranking (Infographic)
SEO Tips

How to Boost Your YouTube Ranking (Infographic)

SEO isn't just for text-based content. Try these tactics to make sure your videos get all the views they can.
1 min read
10 Common Blog Writing Mistakes (Infographic)
Blogging

10 Common Blog Writing Mistakes (Infographic)

A blog can do a lot to help your organization, but only if it's written and edited professionally and proficiently.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.