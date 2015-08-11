Subscribe for 50% off
The Tricks to Creating the Perfect Social-Media Post (Infographic)

By
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Does the perfect social media post exist?

If it did, this hypothetical post would publish at exactly the right moment to optimize organic reach and engagement. It would be written in the precise tone and voice that would garner positive audience response. And it would capture some sentiment or zeitgeist-y thing in such an authentic way that your audience would have no choice but to share it.

Does it exist? Probably—but it's so rare, so elusive that its pursuit has become the marketer's holy grail.

While it may be elusive, it's still worth the effort. And the following infographic from MyCleverAgency shares some tips that will put you on the right path to better Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and Vine posts, along with timing tips:

