Tech Tips

4 Basics for Scaling Your Business With Web-Based Technology

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are many types of businesses and many ways to grow them. Smart staffing, aggressive business development, strategic partnerships, investor relations and many other functions all contribute. But to grow from a small to a large company, you have to be able to both drive distinctiveness in your business model and to create efficiency and scale.

Setting your company apart from the competition will help attract customers, investors and employees, while driving leads, profitability and growth. Efficiency and scale are also paramount to expanding profit margins. Both are needed for handing an expansive client load. While many factors play into differentiating your business and achieving superb efficiency and scalable operations, there is one thing that greatly contributes to all – technology.

Related: 3 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient

But what technology should be utilized and when?

1. Web-based platforms for round-the-clock access to your customer. Web-based technology platforms are ideal for a number of business solutions. They are logical. Our constant use of smart phones and tablets is not only a way of life phenomenon, but also represents a powerful and direct means to reach and influence your customer around the clock. Equally important, Web-based platforms allow your customers to reach you.

2. Common ways to improve business efficacy with Web technology. Programs built for the Internet environment are well-suited for client facing interactions, as well as for the aggregation and processing all kinds of information. Most businesses require applications and forms to be completed by customers, and Web-based programs give clients 24/7 access and efficient ways to complete them.

Web platforms also compile large amounts of data into central databases and provide multiple ways for deciphering, organizing and evaluating that information. Not only do these benefits improve speed in your operations, they also enable scale (your ability to exponentially increase the amount of business you are able to conduct).

Related: Five DIY Online Form Builders

Common applications of Web-based interfaces include credit card entry forms, CRM entries and databases, investor reporting tools and customer service interfaces, among countless others. But the real power of these interfaces is when they are utilized to create new, unique business processes, pushing slow adopter companies (and even whole industries) to evolve and improve the ways business is conducted.

3. Technology platforms that differentiate your business model and create scale. Once you identify how competitors utilize technology, you may formulate a unique strategy for maximizing efficiency within your own business. Look for ways to employ and combine technology processes to differentiate and create a unique business model. Assume you are able to create custom technology platforms, because you can. Web technologies include “off the shelf” solutions for common functions, custom-built tools for individual business challenges, and the combination of both which allows for truly unique solutions.

4. Integrate technology into your brand. Once you have embraced cutting-edge technology and implemented it into your organization, make sure your corporate brand reflects that. If your technology solutions better the current industry standards for conducting business, strengthen your brand with it to attract customers and superior talent, as well as to align your employees and partners with your goals and values.

Related: Technology Helps Service Brands Expand

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech Tips

How an Entrepreneur With an Idea Can Develop Technical Expertise

Tech Tips

4 Basics for Scaling Your Business With Web-Based Technology

Technology

10 Steps to Getting Started With Google Apps for Business