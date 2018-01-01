Guest Writer

Pat Jackson is CEO and founder of Sabal Financial Group, L.P., a diversified financial services firm. Under Pat’s leadership, Sabal Financial has acquired nearly $7.4 billion in assets on behalf of its clients and investors and has grown to include offices in 12 locations across the United States and Europe. Sabal Financial’s recent technology innovation is SNAP™, Secure Next-gen Application Process, which is being used to advance and improve the way commercial real estate lending is conducted.