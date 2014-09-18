Productivity

How to Become More of a Morning Person (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’ve all heard it. “The early bird gets the worm.” But what if you despise mornings? Like, really hate them?

There’s hope for you yet. While you may never love the sound of your alarm blaring at 5 a.m., there are several things you can do to become tolerant of mornings:

  • Get moving. Strap on those sneakers or roll out that yoga mat to get your body temperature. Not only will this help you stay awake later in the day, it will make it easier to fall asleep at night.
  • Avoid artificial light. Which is all the more reason to get outside during work hours.
  • Save the bedroom for snoozing. Stop working in your bedroom and your brain will be conditioned to recognize your bed as stimulus for sleep.

Related: 8 Steps to Having Wildly Productive Mornings

Take a look this inforgraphic created by telecommunications provider TollFreeForwarding.com and Gryffn Media for more guidance on how to become a morning person -- or at least a person who doesn’t view mornings with contempt.  

Click to Enlarge+
How to Become More of a Morning Person (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

Apps to Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Productivity

After Years of Sleeping in, I Started Waking up at 5 a.m., and I'm Blown Away by How It Changes my Day

Productivity

How to Get More Out of Every Day: Lifestyle Optimization for High Performers