Crumbs's Comeback Begins With Grand Reopening and Pastry Mashups

Crumbs is coming back – and the new owners are serving up some culinary mashups.

Crumbs Bake Shop is reopening its doors in New York City on Tuesday with new products that go beyond the classic cupcake. The chain will now be operated under the direction of new owners Marcus Lemonis, serial entrepreneur and the host of CNBC's show The Profit, and Fischer Enterprises, the company that also owns Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn.

Lemonis Fischer Acquisition Company, LLC, a joint venture between Lemonis and Fischer Enterprises, completed its purchase of Crumbs in August for $6.5 million. The two investors first announced their plan to buy the cupcake chain in July, just a week after Crumbs abruptly closed all of its stores and delisted from Nasdaq.

"Saving this iconic bake shop was important to me not only because of its existing delicious products, but because there is a tremendous opportunity to expand product offerings so that every sweet lover can find something they’ll enjoy,” Lemonis said in a statement. “We’ll be leveraging collaborations between Crumbs and other companies in my portfolio in the coming months to introduce a wide variety of treats that consumers across the country will have access to.”

The reopened store will sell two new cupcake flavors that showcase other brands owned by Lemonis: Sweet Pete's Salted Caramel Chocolate Cupcake and Key West Key Lime Pie Cupcake. In addition to the Crumbnut, a treat similar to the Cronut that was on the menu before the chain's shutdown, shops will sell the Baissant, a bagel-croissant mashup. The reopened store will also have a cooler to showcase frozen dessert offerings, as well as a new cookie line and chocolate bar. These new offerings are in line with Lemonis’s vision of expanding the cupcake concept into a full-on bake shop.

Twenty-five additional Crumbs's locations are set to open in the next month, following the grand reopening on Tuesday. The shops will be located in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Newark, Del. The remaining 22 shops will remain shuttered.

