This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Writers often ask me how they can get more people to read their writing. I prefer to tell them what causes people to stop reading what they write.

Things like bad sentence structure, comma misuse, spelling and grammar errors, using the wrong word, and poor organization will cause people to click elsewhere. Chances are they won’t return.

GrammarCheck has a new infographic that lays out 10 common blog mistakes that would make me (and many more, I assume) stop reading that post you worked so hard crafting.

Check out the infographic below: 

Click to Enlarge+
10 Common Blog Writing Mistakes (Infographic)

 

