Apps

From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)

From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)
Image credit: Pixabay
Former West Coast Editor
1 min read

BION (believe it or not), instant messengers (IMs) have been around for nearly two decades already. AAMOF (as a matter of fact), the very first IM tool -- a chat app for PCs -- debuted in 1996. Cue The Wayback Machine: It was called ICQ, short for I Seek You.    

IM apps have come a long way since, giving rise to a whole new digital convo shorthand, endless TMIs, LOLs and LMAOs included. The the following infographic, care of WhoIsHostingThis.com, briefly tracks the history of IM services.

Related: Top 10 Apps For Instant Messaging (Infographic)

From the genre’s humble “buddy list” beginnings to today’s top trending mobile messaging apps, like Skype and WhatsApp, it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride. (Oddly, there’s no mention of Kik. WTH?)  

Take a trip down IM memory lane below.

From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)


Related: Should Your Business Use Instant Messenging? 

