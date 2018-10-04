Apps

From $0 to a $250 Million Valuation in 6 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation
From $0 to a $250 Million Valuation in 6 Years: How the Co-Founder of the Calm App Pivoted From Online Games to Meditation

Before co-founding Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
4 Reasons You Should Be Meditating, From a Man Who Sold His Company for $130 Million
4 Reasons You Should Be Meditating, From a Man Who Sold His Company for $130 Million

Khajak Keledjian is on a mission to disarm anxiety and build clarity to entrepreneurs.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
Stop Trying to Build the Next Salesforce and Build User Value Instead
Stop Trying to Build the Next Salesforce and Build User Value Instead

We're in the throes of a shift in the way applications are designed and consumed, and it is about to give the user even more power.
Jon Lee | 5 min read
In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone
These Apps Can Help You Grow Your Wealth From Your Smartphone

Here are some helpful apps that can help you manage your investments, earn a good credit score and more.
Phil Town | 2 min read
How Venmo Co-Founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail Pays It Forward by Applying Past Wins to New Projects
How Venmo Co-Founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail Pays It Forward by Applying Past Wins to New Projects

Since Venmo took off, Magdon-Ismail has combined his passions with the lessons he learned from the successful payments company.
Lydia Belanger | 1 min read
3 Apps to Help You Amplify Your Business and Your Life
3 Apps to Help You Amplify Your Business and Your Life

Here are three apps to help the busy entrepreneur.
Emily Richett | 3 min read
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App

Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
Venturer | 1 min read
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App

Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
The Best Language for Non-Tech Founders to Code Their Own Web App
The Best Language for Non-Tech Founders to Code Their Own Web App

Python offers plenty of user support.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read

Apps are self-contained software programs designed for a specific purpose. They are available for download, for free or at cost, on both Apple and Android devices and are effective tools for companies seeking to interact with consumers more readily.

Apps have revolutionized the way people communicate, interact, find information, make purchases and manage their businesses.

