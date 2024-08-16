Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Technology is evolving exponentially, and businesses need help keeping up. That's why EvonSys has dominated the "low code" market for years. Low code refers to developing apps and other tools that require little or no coding. EvonSys already creating enterprise tools for many of the world's largest banks and governments, but it's only the beginning.

Eventually, almost every company will need someone to create software tools suited to its needs, both internal and external. Those solutions are typically very expensive and take a lot of time. Instead of hiring a pricey team of coders, companies can use EvonSys' software platform to assist in the development process.

For a limited time, EvonSys is taking private shareholders. And with the emergence of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and other world-altering tech, they see a tremendous growth opportunity ahead.

Here are reasons to invest in EvonSys amid the next wave of innovation.

$3.6T low-code market opportunity.

The low-code market, valued at $3.6 trillion, represents one of the most significant growth opportunities in tech today. And it's growing fast.

A great example of the "low code" transition can be found in website design platforms like Squarespace, Webflow, and Wix. These tools help create good-looking websites using minimal code. About 23 million websites have been built using platforms like these. If you do the math based on Wix's monthly subscription alone ($16), 23 million websites translate to about $4 billion in revenue over the course of a year.

Of course, website-building and management platforms are often priced much higher than that. And this is just a small segment of the vast market potential in low-code software.

EvonSys targets an even deeper enterprise-level niche. Everything from in-house project management tools to customer communication is fair game. That's why they've thrived on the world stage with their innovative SaaS offerings so far.

Proven traction and clientele.

EvonSys has been delivering results and proving market leadership from the start. Over the past three years, the company has doubled its revenue and established a robust client base, including more than 50 of the highest-revenue companies in the world. Notable partners include Microsoft and Salesforce.

Many of EvonSys' business software solutions are based on Salesforce and Pega. Their platform's AI-powered decision-making and user-friendly suite of design tools allow businesses to develop custom apps quickly. With that, they can help address specific industry needs and enhance a company's overall efficiency.

EvonSys' diverse clientele points to its stability and showcases its ability to cater to various industry needs with its low-code technology.

EvonSys' pre-IPO investment opportunity.

As EvonSys continues to lead the charge in the low-code revolution, it's now opening the doors for investors through a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment opportunity. This move represents a strategic step to fuel the company's ambitious growth plans, with a target revenue goal of $100 million within five years.

The other exciting part is that EvonSys hopes for an IPO by 2026. This investment round, open to accredited and non-accredited investors, is a rare chance to be part of a market-leading technology firm before it goes public.

Investors who join EvonSys will support the company's future growth and gain entry into a high-potential market still in its formative stages.

With EvonSys at the helm of the low-code revolution, the future of tech looks brighter than ever. See how you can be part of this transformative journey here.