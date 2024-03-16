Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building an app could do a lot for your business, from expanding your reach to adding new ways for people to purchase or access your services. However, the average cost for creating even a simple app ranges from $10,000 to $60,000, according to one report from SpdLoad. Outsourcing app creation isn't your only option, though. You could also give your team the tools to create your own apps, whether it's for desktop or mobile users.

Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a 64-bit Integrated Development Environment (IDE) with tools to help developers refine their performance and improve efficiency. If you want to equip your team with an IDE they can use to build mobile and desktop applications, get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for Windows for just $39.97.

Visual Studio Pro could help enhance your developer team's productivity by streamlining the coding process overall. This IDE may be ideal for handling larger and more complex projects. This IDE lets developers build cross-platform mobile and desktop applications using .NET MAUI or create responsive web UIs in C# with Blazor. Additionally, the IDE supports debugging and testing of .NET and C++ apps in Linux environments, providing flexibility for developers working across different platforms.

One of the most significant opportunities to streamline coding processes is Visual Studio Pro's IntelliCode and CodeLens. IntelliCode lets developers learn more about the code they've already written and get suggestions for how to continue. CodeLens offers developers deeper insights into the codebase, including recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history. No more wondering who made a change and what it did.

Give your developer team the tools to simplify their workload and increase efficiency.

Until March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2022 for Windows for $39.97, with no coupon needed.

