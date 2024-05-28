Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Get This Handy Color Sensor for $50 Through Memorial Day Keep your business in touch with any color that inspires you.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

When finding the right color palette for your business's branding materials, you need to be open to inspiration. That can strike anywhere. When you see a color, shade, or hue out in the world, and you want exactly what you're seeing to be used in an advertisement, or for a logo, or for anything else that could help your business, you need to be able to capture that color and reproduce it.

In honor of Memorial Day, through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, you can get this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor on sale for just $49.97 (reg. $99).

This small, lightweight, and easy-to-carry sensor device works via Bluetooth to scan any surface and instantly find its match from a catalog of more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors or sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

Compatible with Nix apps for iOS and Android devices, the sensor can upload your favorites, and on the apps you can save them, organize them, and keep them in folders for future reference. They also have features for sending the colors to colleagues, friends, or anybody else via email and social.

One writer with Mashable wrote, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism." To discover whether or not that's true for your business, you can pick one up for a low fee.

