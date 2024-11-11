Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Republicans are shooting themselves in the foot by trying to ban TikTok, according to former Trump aide John McEntee, whose viral presence on the social platform provides a roadmap for how the GOP – or anyone with aspirations to reach and persuade young consumers – could broaden its appeal.

At 34, McEntee is anything but the typical D.C. insider. The theory is that's part of the reason he's been such a hit on TikTok. Far from stodgy and formal, he's refined an on-camera presence that has drawn millions, whether they love him or hate to love him. Where others in his position might have relied on traditional media outlets or carefully scripted interviews, McEntee is doing something totally different: He's "going direct," so to speak, to reach the millions of young people whose buying, voting, and values will shape the culture and economy of America in the coming decades.

His TikTok account, @daterightstuff, is a unique blend of right-wing political commentary, humor, and internet-savvy culture, all packed into snappy, shareable content. In a world where attention spans are short and people are overwhelmed with information, McEntee's bite-sized, punchy videos offer a refreshing alternative.

But McEntee isn't just angling for another White House job. He's using TikTok as a platform for business development and broad cultural influence.

After leaving the Trump White House, McEntee co-founded Date Right, a dating app geared to young conservatives, which he frequently promotes on his TikTok account. The app, aimed at helping conservatives find like-minded partners in a dating app marketplace historically dominated by liberal-leaning founders, has seen its user base grow steadily, with monthly downloads spiking after McEntee's videos go viral.

Date Right is for anyone who "wants to be able to have a normal dating experience, one that our parents and our grandparents had," McEntee has said. New user-sign ups have reflected significant demand.

"We've got somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 monthly active users," McEntee said, noting that TikTok has been instrumental in driving that growth. "We saw a huge jump in March, up from just a few thousand downloads earlier this year."

Date Right is backed by billionaire venture capitalist and businessman Peter Thiel, who invested $1.5 million of his personal funds in the endeavor. Known for being the first major investor in Facebook, Thiel's past successes are strong validation of McEntee's vision for filling a gap in the online dating marketplace.

Yet the 34-year-old has said that Date Right is more than just a business venture — it's part of a broader strategy to build a broad online community where conservatives can not only connect ideologically but also form personal relationships.

"It's about creating a space where people can feel like they belong," McEntee said, underscoring the growing intersection between politics, culture, and commerce on platforms like TikTok.

This crossover between political messaging and social influence is what sets McEntee apart from other Republican operatives. He's not just trying to reach voters; he's building an ecosystem where politics, culture, and community intersect. And he's doing it in a way that feels effortless, authentic, and perfectly tuned to the demands of the digital age.

As the 2024 election approaches, McEntee is doubling down on his TikTok strategy, even as others in his party remain skeptical. While some Republicans continue to argue that TikTok's ties to China represent a security threat, McEntee is focused on the bigger picture.

"You have to be where the people are," he said. "And right now, the people are on TikTok."

Even Donald Trump has taken notice of McEntee's success, recently launching his own TikTok account to connect with younger voters. The former president's decision to join the platform highlights the growing realization among Republicans that TikTok is too powerful to ignore. With over 150 million Americans using the app, its potential to shape political narratives and sway voter opinions is undeniable.

McEntee remains clear-eyed about the risks — both political and business-related — if TikTok were to be banned. But for now, he's making the most of it, confident that his approach will continue to resonate with a generation hungry for something different.

"The traditional media landscape is fading," McEntee said. "If you want to have real influence, you have to be where the conversation is happening, and that's on social media."

McEntee's reach on TikTok extends far beyond the conservative base. With over 3.3 million followers, his audience includes young people who are still forming their political identities, many of whom have become users of McEntee's Date Right, a dating app geared toward conservatives.

His followers also include older adults, who, regardless of political affiliation, turn to TikTok for entertainment – a near-guarantee on @daterightstuff. His exploits have even caught the attention of mainstream news outlets, including Yahoo! Finance and the Washington Post, which covered a "feud" between McEntee and his liberal counterpart on TikTok, comic Walter Masterson.

With every post, McEntee is pioneering a new approach to political communication, one that values personality over policy, humor over hard-hitting analysis, and authenticity over polish. His rise on TikTok is proof that in today's media landscape, the right message — delivered in the right way — can resonate with millions, even in the most unexpected places.

"It's a ridiculous self-own that Republicans are trying to ban [TikTok]," McEntee said in a recent interview. "If you want to reach young voters, why would you ignore where they're already spending their time?"