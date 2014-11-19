My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Presentations

Are You Brave Enough to Be Vulnerable?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are You Brave Enough to Be Vulnerable?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Principal, Duarte Inc.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn Influencer, Nancy Duarte, published this post originally on LinkedIn

Sharing a story about yourself makes you vulnerable. Since stories are about transformation, telling a personal story requires you reveal a flaw, error, or a roadblock that was a difficult to overcome. Professionals are nervous to reveal their struggles at their place of work for fear it will open them up to judgment or criticism.

Many of the clients who come into my shop shy away from using personal stories to illustrate their points, even though it’s one of the most powerful tools a presenter can use. They’ll say things like, “I don’t want the presentation to be all about me,” “I don’t have any good stories,” or, “I can’t reveal too much about myself.” The truth is they just don’t want to be vulnerable. But it’s worth the risk. People are drawn to the transformative power of vulnerability because it’s rare to see influential people share something from their personal lives, especially something that they struggled with, but also because these stories draw people closer to you — and to your message.

It feels natural to tell stories around the dinner table with friends but somehow our ability to be vulnerable declines in professional settings. So, how do you successfully tell a transformational story about yourself? Use a simple three-act structure. First, you have to establish yourself as likeable so your listeners will root for you. Then, explain how you encountered a problem (at first you resisted, but eventually you accepted the challenge). Then, you conclude by making it self-evident how you changed or transformed in the process. (See the full Hero’s Journey.)

Related: Movie Techniques Get Your Audience in Sync (LinkedIn)

This may seem like a pretty easy formula to follow, but a lot of people have trouble with it. Not only is telling a good story a skill that some have spent a lifetime trying to perfect, but, again, telling a good story means that the main character (in this case, that’s you) must change somehow, which means there must be something worth changing. Translation: You have to be wrong, knocked down, or otherwise at a disadvantage. This isn’t a flattering light to start from, and many people end up cutting this part for fear of damaging their reputation. But it’s the low points of a story that make the high points seem so high, not only by themselves, but by comparison. And like seeing a movie that you know is based on a true story, there’s something even more powerful about hearing highs and the lows straight from the people themselves.

For example, take this TED Talk from ER physician Brian Goldman.

In this talk, Goldman makes the argument that doctors are human and that it’s only by admitting their mistakes that the medical profession will be able to build safeguards that will protect patients. To illustrate his point, Goldman does the unthinkable: He admits to two errors, one that ended up costing a woman her life and one that almost cost a young man his. It would have been very easy for Goldman make his point using stories that he’s overheard or studied. But would his story have been as powerful? Not even close. By telling the story the way he did, Goldman draws attention to his point, but also causes the audience to take a closer look at their own mistakes and the mistakes of others.

Related: The 4 Hallmarks of a Good Editor (LinkedIn)

So, in your next presentation, when you’re tempted to skip over something that makes you uncomfortable or something that may not show you in the best light, think about why you’re avoiding it. Then, ask yourself, “Is there a message in what I learned that will make my presentation better? And am I brave enough to use it to my advantage?”

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Presentations

3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations

Presentations

6 Tips for Managing Presentation Butterflies

Presentations

5 Secrets to Writing a Memorable Speech