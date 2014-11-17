Uber Teams Up With Spotify So Passengers Can Play 'Backseat DJs'

November 17, 2014 2 min read

It’s official: After rumblings on Friday that Uber was teaming up with Spotify, the ridesharing service officially announced the partnership this morning in a blog post.

“We’ve joined forces with Spotify, a world leader in streaming music, to enable you to remotely control the music that plays through your Uber’s speakers,” the company’s senior product manager wrote. “Whether you’re starting the night with your pre-party mix or unwinding with a chill playlist on your way home, the choice is now yours with Uber.”

To play “backseat DJ,” you first need to connect your Spotify account with your Uber profile; when you request a ride, a music bar will appear at the bottom of the Uber app and you can select a playlist from your Spotify account while you wait for your car to show (although this only works if you get a music-enabled car, a detail that’s apparently stressing out Uber drivers with older vehicles who fear they’ll be penalized for not offering the service).

Get in the car, and viola – your soundtrack will automatically start playing.

For both companies, the partnership makes sense. On Uber’s part, it’s a way to differentiate itself from archrival Lyft, while Spotify (currently caught up in a tiff of its own with…Taylor Swift) gets increased exposure and presumably, new customers.

The feature is slated to launch this Friday in 10 major cities, including London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, San Francisco and Sydney with additional rollouts coming in the next few weeks.

