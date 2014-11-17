My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Partnerships

Uber Teams Up With Spotify So Passengers Can Play 'Backseat DJs'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s official: After rumblings on Friday that Uber was teaming up with Spotify, the ridesharing service officially announced the partnership this morning in a blog post.

“We’ve joined forces with Spotify, a world leader in streaming music, to enable you to remotely control the music that plays through your Uber’s speakers,” the company’s senior product manager wrote. “Whether you’re starting the night with your pre-party mix or unwinding with a chill playlist on your way home, the choice is now yours with Uber.”

Related: Lyft Says Former COO Took Confidential Files With Him to Uber

To play “backseat DJ,” you first need to connect your Spotify account with your Uber profile; when you request a ride, a music bar will appear at the bottom of the Uber app and you can select a playlist from your Spotify account while you wait for your car to show (although this only works if you get a music-enabled car, a detail that’s apparently stressing out Uber drivers with older vehicles who fear they’ll be penalized for not offering the service).

Get in the car, and viola – your soundtrack will automatically start playing.

For both companies, the partnership makes sense. On Uber’s part, it’s a way to differentiate itself from archrival Lyft, while Spotify (currently caught up in a tiff of its own with…Taylor Swift) gets increased exposure and presumably, new customers.

The feature is slated to launch this Friday in 10 major cities, including London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, San Francisco and Sydney with additional rollouts coming in the next few weeks. 

Related: Uber, Lyft Find Ally in New York's Attorney General

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Partnerships

Bold Moves and Fearless Networking Will Help You Forge Partnerships

Partnerships

Don't Go It Alone: How to Use Partnerships as a Growth Strategy

3 Questions to Ask Before Picking the Right Licensing Partner