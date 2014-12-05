My Queue

Blogging

10 Ways to Get More Eyeballs on Your Posts (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

You work so hard on those blog posts and articles. People should see them.

But getting eyes on your content isn’t always easy. There’s search engine optimization, content curation, social media, optimizing for readability. And don’t get me started on email marketing.

When employed in concert, all the elements that make a post findable ensures that your target audience sees your content.

For more, check out the infographic below from Bit Rebels.

10 Ways to Get More Eyeballs on Your Posts (Infographic)

 

