Increasing Conversions

10 Ways to Convert More Customers Using Psychology (Infographic)

Guest Writer
Marketing Strategist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The times change, the tools change -- but human nature is perpetual.

As Daniel Pink once said, “There’s a gap between what science knows and what business does.” The study of psychology and its application for marketing to consumers has been brought about by the attempt to bridge this gap.

For the lay marketer, the problem is finding practical sources of inspiration. Stodgy academic writing -- often criticized by Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker -- and sensational headlines have made it hard to decipher which research results are worth testing.

As one extra step in helping marketers and salesman improve their ethical persuasive efforts, I compiled a list of 10 must-know psychology studies in my 10 Ways to Convert More Customers (Using Psychology) resource.

Designed by my talented team at Help Scout, below you can get the key takeaways in infographic form. If you’re hungry for more, check out the coverage and research links in the full guide.

Click to Enlarge+
10 Ways to Convert More Customers Using Psychology (Infographic)

 

